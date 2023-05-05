Warmer weather and scattered storm chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We did get some sunshine earlier in the day, but clouds rolled in this afternoon. Some of you may have caught a stray sprinkle, but most of us have stayed dry. Thanks to the sunshine and lack of rain, our temperatures overperformed today, climbing into the mid 70s again this afternoon.

Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight as our temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but most of the day will be dry. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day, mainly from about 4 PM to midnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day as well.

An isolated strong storm with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail may be possible Saturday or Sunday, but our risk of severe weather is very low.

Scattered rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday, but our skies will turn mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. The warm weather also continues with highs in the low to mid 80s through next week.

