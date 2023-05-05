Volunteers installing free smoke alarms for Red Cross home fire campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the American Red Cross of Indiana Southwest Chapter say volunteers will be helping them install free smoke alarms in Evansville.

According to a release, that is set to happen Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They say volunteers will also be providing home fire safety training.

During the event Red Cross volunteers along with members of the community will share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

This is all a part of the American Red Cross’ home fire campaign.

They say for those of you who are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here. Volunteers will meet at the Tepe Park Clubhouse on South Garvin Street.

