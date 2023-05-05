USI Baseball celebrating Alumni Weekend vs. Little Rock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball celebrates Alumni Weekend when it host the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series. First pitch of the series at the USI Baseball Field is Friday at 6 p.m. before continuing Saturday at 2 p.m. and concluding Sunday at noon.

The Screaming Eagles will honor its 2023 senior class Sunday prior to the series finale. Senior Day ceremonies are slated for 11:30 a.m.

Links to follow all of the action during the homestand can be found on the Eagles’ baseball schedule at USIScreamingEagles.com.

Weekend Schedule Note: With rain in the forecast this weekend, fans can track any weather-related schedule changes on Twitter (@USIAthletics), Facebook (USI Athletics), and USIScreamingEagles.com.

USI Baseball Notes:

USI is 0-2 to start the week: The USI Screaming Eagles are 0-2 to start the week, falling 14-3 to Southern Illinois University and 12-2 to Miami (OH) University. Senior infielder/catcher Lucas McNew leads the USI hitters with a .600 average and two RBIs.

USI went 2-2 last week. The Eagles were 2-2 last week after posting a 17-7 win over McKendree University and going 1-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville last weekend (L, 3-10; W, 12-5; L, 4-14). Junior first baseman Tucker Ebest had a team-best .571 average with nine RBIs and four home runs. Junior outfielder Ren Tachioka followed with a .529 mark in the four games.

USI averaging double-digit runs: USI has the offense going over the last 10 games, averaging 10.9 runs per game. Senior infielder/catcher Lucas McNew is hitting a team-best .526 (20-38), while junior first baseman Tucker Ebest has five home runs and 18 RBIs.

Eagles in the OVC standings: The Eagles are tied for seventh in the OVC standings with a 6-12 record and a .333 winning percentage. USI has six conference games left and must finish amongst the top eight to earn a trip to the OVC Tournament May 24-26.

Last 10 vs. Previous 10: USI has improved over the last 10 games, going 5-5 with a .357 team batting average and 10.9 runs per game. The Eagles, in the previous 10 games, were 3-7 with a .258 team batting average and averaged 5.7 runs per contest.

Leading hitters: Junior catcher Parker Stroh leads USI this season with a .333 batting average, raising his average over 228 points over the last 10 games. Junior first baseman Tucker Ebest follows with a .331 batting average, while posting a team-best 48 RBIs and 11 home runs.

Versus the OVC: Junior catcher Parker Stroh leads USI in OVC play with a .419 average (13-31), playing in 10 of the 18 games. Junior first baseman Tucker Ebest follows with a .411 average (23-56) with 17 RBIs and five home runs, while senior infielder/catcher Lucas McNew has a team-high 18 RBIs.

McNew climbing the USI All-Time charts: Senior catcher/infielder Lucas McNew is fifth all-time at USI in home runs (24); fifth in RBIs (165) and sixth in doubles (51).

Little Rock this spring: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans come to the USI Baseball Field with a 25-17 overall record this spring and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

First meetings with Little Rock: USI will be playing Little Rock for the first time in the history of both baseball programs.

