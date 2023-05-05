UE’s Harlaxton College reacts to King Charles III upcoming coronation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at University of Evansville’s Harlaxton College in England are gearing up for the coronation.

We asked the Principal of Harlaxton about their perspective on the new King.

“We’re getting used to it,” Principal Holly Carter said. “We’re still stumbling and saying Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, King Charles. So it’s a change, but I think overall, he’s been well received.”

The Harlaxton College Principal says the village the college is in is getting prepared.

The Village of Harlaxton is holding a two day festival in honor of the celebration.

The event includes people dressing up as kings and queens.

And they’ll also have a live watch party, too.

You can watch the rest of Principal Carter’s interview with our 14 Sunrise team down below.

Harlaxton UE college reacts to King's coronation

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.