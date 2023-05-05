Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Riverside Dr. closes for SWAT Challenge set-up

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials confirm Riverside Drive is now closed due to setting up for the Evansville Police Foundation SWAT Challenge happening Saturday.

According to officials, the event starts at the Four Freedoms Monument and is a 5K run with obstacles like walls, tires and climbing up a parking structure with a sandbag.

They say the event is a fundraiser for the foundation which provides equipment, training and college scholarships for officer’s children.

Officials say this event also provides support if an officer or a family member goes through a personal crisis.

