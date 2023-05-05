Teen charged after threat made at Owensboro High School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A teenager is charged after a threat caused a lockdown Friday at Owensboro High School.

Police say they were called around 2:30 p.m.

School officials say the threat was made on a bathroom wall.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect, who is now charged with terroristic threatening.

They say the same teen has previously been charged with

• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury (2 counts)

• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury)

• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Anyone with any information about criminal activity can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

