Teen charged after threat made at Owensboro High School
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A teenager is charged after a threat caused a lockdown Friday at Owensboro High School.
Police say they were called around 2:30 p.m.
School officials say the threat was made on a bathroom wall.
Officers say they were able to identify the suspect, who is now charged with terroristic threatening.
They say the same teen has previously been charged with
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury (2 counts)
• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
Anyone with any information about criminal activity can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.