Teen charged after threat made at Owensboro High School

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A teenager is charged after a threat caused a lockdown Friday at Owensboro High School.

Police say they were called around 2:30 p.m.

School officials say the threat was made on a bathroom wall.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect, who is now charged with terroristic threatening.

They say the same teen has previously been charged with

• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury (2 counts)

• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury)

• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Anyone with any information about criminal activity can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

