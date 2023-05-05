Birthday Club
SWIGMA to host one of the biggest Tri-State plant sales

(CFCC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the Tri-State’s biggest plant sales is happening Saturday at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the sale is put on by the Southern Indiana Master Gardeners and more than 15,000 plants will be up for grabs.

The plant sale organizers say there will be 600 different kinds of plants at the event.

SWIMGA Co-Chairperson, Cindy Kuester says all the money raised will go to help keep up nearly 20 community gardens.

”The community is very supportive, and very excited for us to have it every year,” says Kuester. “They get to see all these different things, and then they talk the master gardeners that are here and get good advice about how to plant them.”

The plant sale will be held inside the 4-H Activity Center from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

