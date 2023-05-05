Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scattered P.M. Rain

5/4 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/4 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temperatures drop into mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps settle in the upper 70s. Saturday mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Jeremy Galloway
Former state trooper sentenced in arson, fraud & animal cruelty case

Latest News

5/4 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Spotty rain chances and warmer temperatures
14 First Alert 5/4 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/4 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/4 at 4pm
14 First Alert 5/4 at 4pm
5/4 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/4 14 First Alert Sunrise