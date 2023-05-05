Scattered P.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temperatures drop into mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps settle in the upper 70s. Saturday mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

