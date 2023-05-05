Birthday Club
Pre-trial conference set after new attorney appointed in Perry Co. murder case

Phillip Taylor
Phillip Taylor(Perry County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Prosecutor’s Office confirms a new attorney has been appointed to Phillip Taylor.

Taylor was charged in the murder of Amber Willis last year.

Deputies say that Willis was found dead in her home.

They say her ex-boyfriend, Taylor, was the prime suspect and was arrested.

Court records show that Larry Wilder of Wilder Law Office was representing Taylor in the case.

Now, the Perry County Prosecutor says attorney Shaunda Lynch will represent Taylor.

The trial was scheduled to start later this month before the sudden change in representation.

Prosecutor Samantha Hurst says a pre-trial conference has been set for September 20 to decide the future of the case.

