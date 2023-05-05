Birthday Club
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The fight against opioid overdoses in the Tri-State continues right here in Evansville.

Deaconess Midtown hospital officials unveiled Indiana’s 18th Naloxone vending machine.

The machine itself will sit outside of the emergency room at Deaconess Midtown, and can disburse Narcan.

Deaconess Midtown Naloxone Vending Machines
Deaconess Midtown Naloxone Vending Machines(wfie)

Not only that, but it will be free for residents to use.

Officials with the Evansville Recovery Alliance say they will be restocking the machine daily, and it can hold up to 250 doses of Narcan.

”The barriers that people have from shame and stigma to accessing care within your normal hospital standards is eliminated by having free 24 hours access” said Lavender Timmons.

Officials say no personal information is required to use the machine, and they’ve already begun seeing the impact.

