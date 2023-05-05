Birthday Club
Man sentenced to 45 years after 2021 fatal shooting

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man just learned his punishment in connection with a deadly shooting in 2021.

Daniel Alvey has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Court records show Alvey took a plea deal last month.

Authorities originally thought Alvey was hired by Samuel Huggler to kill three people in December 2021.

All three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

Officials say the case against Huggler was dismissed last summer.

[Related Story: Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot]

[Related Story: Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot]

[Related Story: UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies]

