Jasper RC Flyers announce open house event

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Jasper RC Flyers has announced a hands-on open house event at their flying field in June.

The press release states the event will be held June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to attend.

Officials say this event will include hand-on flight training, static display and chuck glider building time.

Jasper RC Flyer’s field is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, behind the Dubois County Recycling Center.

