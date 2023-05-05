Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jasper RC Flyers announce open house event

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Jasper RC Flyers has announced a hands-on open house event at their flying field in June.

The press release states the event will be held June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to attend.

Officials say this event will include hand-on flight training, static display and chuck glider building time.

Jasper RC Flyer’s field is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, behind the Dubois County Recycling Center.

For more information on Jasper RC Flyers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a crash...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Evansville

Latest News

EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School
EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School
UE’s Harlaxton College reacts to King Charles III upcoming coronation
UE’s Harlaxton College reacts to King Charles III upcoming coronation
Harlaxton UE college reacts to King's coronation
Harlaxton UE college reacts to King's coronation
UE’s Harlaxton College reacts to King Charles III upcoming coronation
UE’s Harlaxton College reacts to King Charles III upcoming coronation