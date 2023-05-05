Is this your ring? The search continues for the owner of a Dawson Springs keepsake

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - People say a picture is worth a thousand words.

“People were searching through their houses looking for anything like photos, anything they had left,” said Brent Menser, Board Member at the Dawson Springs Museum.

For the people of Dawson Springs following the deadly December storms, a picture may have been all that could be salvaged.

“You lose everything, like a lot of people did, the photos mean a whole lot,” Menser said.

When the shelters and supply areas filled up, it wasn’t just with people.

“They were being overwhelmed with the photos and all,” Menser said.

So the museum in Dawson Springs was called upon. They were tasked with collecting and reuniting the keepsakes and pictures with the rightful owners.

“We found, I wanna say, probably 85% to 90% of photos, they were returned, we found the people they belonged to,” Menser said. “You go from having everything you always wanted and then it’s all gone. People were really happy to find the pictures.”

Nearly a year and a half later they’re tasked with their final item.

“The only thing we have left is a ring,” Menser said. “This [ring] was turned in from the municipal building by the city clerk.”

And so the final search has begun for the owner of the ring.

Found on Hall Street in Dawson Springs, it’s a 2005 class ring from West Hopkins Accelerated School.

The assumed name of the owner engraved in the side reads Leann, and there are three initials engraved on the ring’s underside.

If you have a clue of whose ring this may be, or if you are the owner, you can give us a call at 812-425-3026, or send us an email at newsdesk@14news.com.

We will be verifying information on the ring to ensure it’s returned to the correct owner.

You can also reach out to the Dawson Springs Museum.

