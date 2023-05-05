Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

5/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, Evansville Police Department was on scene of a shooting near Lincoln School.

We have the latest information coming into the newsroom.

New on Sunrise, the Perry County Prosecutor says that Phillip Taylor now has a new attorney in his murder trial.

It comes as his previous attorney backed out right before the trial was set to start.

One of the biggest events of the year in Kentucky is almost here.

We have the latest information on the Kentucky Derby, including a live report from Churchill Downs.

Before the 149th Derby Kicks off, England will crown King Charles III.

We have live reports this morning on the coronation, and the connection it will have to the University of Evansville.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Jeremy Galloway
Former state trooper sentenced in arson, fraud & animal cruelty case

Latest News

EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School
5/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
5/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
People in Daviess County's LGBTQ+ community attended the latest Fiscal Court meeting.
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft