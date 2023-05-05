‘First Friday’ returns to Haynies Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers have announced that ‘First Friday’ will return to Haynies Corner tonight.

It’s an event that happens the first Friday of the next several months until October.

‘Band Between the Frets’ is set to play at the event, and several food trucks are also going to be there.

That event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

