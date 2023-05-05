Birthday Club
‘First Friday’ returns to Haynies Corner

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers have announced that ‘First Friday’ will return to Haynies Corner tonight.

It’s an event that happens the first Friday of the next several months until October.

‘Band Between the Frets’ is set to play at the event, and several food trucks are also going to be there.

That event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

