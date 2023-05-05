Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People around the nation recognized the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer.

Thursday was marked with several leaders gathering together in Evansville.

Dozens of people gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument to recognize the day.

The ceremony featured faith leaders of all denominations. Over five faith leaders prayed for the community and first responders, including the Evansville Police Department.

Pastor Veltri Taylor of First Ebenezer Church was one of the speakers. She says the day is to allow people to reflect on their lives.

“We have to stop look and listen to God, and to see where God has brought us from,” Taylor said. “And not to eliminate the diversity, but to embrace the fullness of what God has given us and who God is”.

The next National Day of Prayer is set for May 2, 2024.

