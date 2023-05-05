Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer

Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People around the nation recognized the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer.

Thursday was marked with several leaders gathering together in Evansville.

Dozens of people gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument to recognize the day.

The ceremony featured faith leaders of all denominations. Over five faith leaders prayed for the community and first responders, including the Evansville Police Department.

Pastor Veltri Taylor of First Ebenezer Church was one of the speakers. She says the day is to allow people to reflect on their lives.

“We have to stop look and listen to God, and to see where God has brought us from,” Taylor said. “And not to eliminate the diversity, but to embrace the fullness of what God has given us and who God is”.

The next National Day of Prayer is set for May 2, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial

Latest News

Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro
Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro
Evansville patients, families react to trial showing positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
Evansville patients, families react to trial showing positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
EVSC celebrating 150 seniors joining the workforce after graduation
EVSC celebrating 150 seniors joining the workforce after graduation