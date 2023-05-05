Birthday Club
Evansville Obedience Club holding Bow-Wow Bonaza

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Are looking for something to do with your dog this weekend in Evansville?

The Evansville Obedience Club’s Bow-Wow Bonanza is being held at the Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds from Friday until Sunday.

Several events are taking place, including dock diving and races.

More than 500 dogs are expected to take part in the events, according to Alley Metzger with Evansville Obedience Club.

Metzger says dog sports events are a great way to bond with your pet.

“It’s really important that when you call your dog, that your dog comes. That’s one of the biggest things we can teach your dog at the Evansville Obedience Club, is that kind of the base foundation,” said Mertzger.

