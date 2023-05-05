Birthday Club
EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are investigating after they were called to Lincoln Avenue for a shooting.

According to dispatchers, officers were called to that area near Lincoln School around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

EPD says they don’t believe the person was shot at that location, but believe that is where they ended up.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

We will update this story as it develops.

