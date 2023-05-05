Birthday Club
Ellis Park graduate, Southlawn, hoping to turn more heads in Kentucky Oaks

Southlawn - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Southlawn - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)(Jamie Newell | Lou Hodges Photography/Kentucky Derby)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - It’s been a big couple weeks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, as everyone is gearing up for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but first things first, the Kentucky Oaks is on Friday. 14 of the best 3-year old fillies in the country, will race to see who’s the top horse.

One of the leading contenders, is Southlawn, who ran at Ellis Park, during the 2022 summer meet. In fact, Southlawn won her first career race at Ellis, breaking her maiden, in a maiden special weight race for 2-year old fillies, at the Ol’ Pea Patch, back on July 31.

“Early on, we thought she was talented. When she didn’t really pan out on the dirt, we decided to try the turf route. That really didn’t work out either,” said Norm Casse, trainer of Southlawn. “She was displacing really badly, so we took her down to the Fairgrounds and performed a myectomy on her. She’s been undefeated since then. I don’t think we could be any more excited about the horse that we’re bringing to the race.”

Southlawn has been set as the third choice in the Oaks, at 8-1, on the morning line.

