Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aces Softball set to finish regular season at Northern Iowa

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Looking to finish the regular season on a high note, the University of Evansville softball team travels to Cedar Falls, Iowa for a 3-game series against Northern Iowa.  Friday’s opener begins at 5 p.m. while game two on Saturday starts at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will be a 12 p.m. first pitch with all three games on ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Looking at the Match-up

- Last season, the Purple Aces and Panthers met at Cooper Stadium with UNI taking two out of three games

- In Cedar Falls, the Aces have dropped the last eight games versus the Panthers with the last win coming on March 30, 2014 by a 7-0 final

- The last road series versus UNI in 2021 saw the Panthers outscore UE by a 45-8 margin on their way to the 3-game sweep

Last Time Out

- Sunday’s rubber match against Illinois State saw the Redbirds score three in the second inning before winning by a final of 7-3 to clinch the series

- Alexa Davis hit her team-leading 7th home run in the game while Hannah Hood hit her third of 2023

Wood’s Hit Streak

- Recording at least one hit in all four games over the last week, Marah Wood extended her hit streak to 12 games

- It is the longest streak for the Purple Aces since Eryn Gould had a 12-game streak of her own in 2019

- Should she extend it to a 13th game, it would match Chandra Parr’s mark from 2015

- For Wood, it is her longest streak in her college career as she registered a hit in eight consecutive games in 2022.

Back at #1

- With one earned run scoring in her last seven innings, Megan Brenton lowered her ERA to 1.43 and retook the Missouri Valley Conference lead

- On April 29, Brenton picked up her league-leading 6th save of the season versus Illinois State and her .197 opponent batting average remains 5th in the league

- Brenton registered the save in both wins over the Salukis, combining to toss four shutout frames while giving up two hits and one walk while striking out four batters

- In 68 2/3 innings of work in 2023, Brenton has allowed 20 runs, just 14 of which have been earned; she has struck out 71 batters while walking 38

- On April 26, Brenton was named the Comeback Player of the Year at the Acespys, which is the annual UE Athletics awards show

- Brenton overcame a setback while battling an injury prior to the 2022 season but has returned to top form in 2023

Putting a Streak Together

- Jess Willsey has put together her longest hitting streak of the season, registering a hit in eight consecutive games

- Over that time, she is hitting .464 with 13 hits in 28 at-bats and her season average stands at a team-best .293

- Since March 19, Willsey is batting .355 with 27 hits in 76 at-bats

- Willsey finished the Illinois State series with five hits in seven trips to the plate

- In game two against Southern Illinois, Willsey was a perfect 3-3 with four RBI in a 4-0 win for the Aces; the win came less than a day after SIU opened the series with a 17-1 victory

- Willsey has six home runs on the season, which is second on the team

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Jeremy Galloway
Former state trooper sentenced in arson, fraud & animal cruelty case

Latest News

Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball hits the road for conference series at Illinois State
USI Softball
USI Softball celebrating Senior Day with final regular season home series
USI Baseball celebrating Alumni Weekend vs. Little Rock
Southlawn - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Ellis Park graduate, Southlawn, hoping to turn more heads in Kentucky Oaks