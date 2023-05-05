3 day music festival underway in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, a three day free music festival is underway.

It’s at West Dawson Music Venue on Huddleston Loop Road.

More than two dozen acts from Nashville have traveled and are set to perform.

It’s being put on by Michael Holmes who converted the venue from a home.

He says he moved here six years ago and has seen the town go through difficult times in a short span.

He say this event is just a way to bring the community together.

“We just feel like we’re supposed to do this to touch hearts. There’s nothing that will touch a person’s heart like a song,” said Holmes.

