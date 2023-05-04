Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club donates over $600k to non-profits
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club donated over $600,000 to Tri-State non-profits on Wednesday during its annual Founder’s Day celebration.

Officials said over 400 people attended the event.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Brandon McClish, said over 50 schools and 35 non-profits were included in the donations.

The biggest recipient of the night was Granted, an organization that grants wishes for children facing terminal or life-threatening conditions.

They received $25,000 dollars, which Executive Director Susan Washburn said they will use to fund their House of Hope.

“The House of Hope will allow us to have a comprehensive set of programming for our children,” she said.

McClish said since 1921, the Nut Club has given out nearly $9 million to non-profits.

They also gave out $20,000 to winners of a raffle at the event.

