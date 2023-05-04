Traffic Alert: Pipe repair set to close Red Bank Road in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for Evansville drivers starting on Thursday.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department say that Red Bank Road will be closed between Booker Road and New Harmony Road for pipe repair.

They say the road will be closed to all traffic, except emergency traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if possible, but use caution if you have to travel through the area.

