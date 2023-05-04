Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, bond has been set for the man accused of murder in Warrick County.

It comes as family and friends are set to come together today to remember the victim.

Also new on Sunrise, the man accused of taking money for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital is now in jail.

But now officials are saying that money was not found when he was arrested.

The murder trial for Mateo Rodriguez is set to continue Thursday.

It comes after he was accused of a deadly hit and run back in April of 2022.

The votes have been cast and we have a tie in the Indiana Primary.

We have what happens next for the City Council seat in Oakland City.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.