Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

5/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, bond has been set for the man accused of murder in Warrick County.

It comes as family and friends are set to come together today to remember the victim.

Also new on Sunrise, the man accused of taking money for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital is now in jail.

But now officials are saying that money was not found when he was arrested.

The murder trial for Mateo Rodriguez is set to continue Thursday.

It comes after he was accused of a deadly hit and run back in April of 2022.

The votes have been cast and we have a tie in the Indiana Primary.

We have what happens next for the City Council seat in Oakland City.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Fleck and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges
Rascher reacts to her Republican nomination win
Rascher wins Republican race for Evansville Mayor
An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was...
7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled
EPD searching for suspect after man hit with baseball bat, robbed
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial begins for Evansville teen accused of deadly hit and run

Latest News

5/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
5/4 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
West Side Nut Club donates over $600k to non-profits
West Side Nut Club donates over $600k to non-profits
Traffic Alert: Pipe repair set to close Red Bank Road in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Pipe repair set to close Red Bank Road in Evansville
West Side Nut Club donates over $600k to non-profits
West Side Nut Club donates over $600k to non-profits