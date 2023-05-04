Surveillance shows break-in suspect at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for an attempted burglary suspect after another break-in at an Evansville business.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who is believed to be a woman, trying get into Studio 46, a hair salon on Stringtown Road.

It happened early Thursday morning.

Owners say this is the third time it’s happened, and they believe it’s the same person.

They say this time, she broke a basement window and made it inside, but wasn’t able to get from the basement to the salon before the alarm went off.

If anyone has information, call police. The anonymous tip line is 812-435-6194

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.