Sunshine, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold with low temps in the lower 50s.

Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon but nothing severe. Friday night, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered rain as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

