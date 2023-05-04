Spotty rain chances and warmer temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We saw plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day, but clouds started rolling in from the southwest this afternoon. Our skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight then stay that way for the next couple of days.

Temperatures climbed into the low 70s this afternoon, making this the warmest day we’ve had in a week! We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Friday morning.

Friday is trending drier than originally expected. The line of showers that we thought would weaken as it moved into the Tri-State now looks as if it may fall apart completely before it ever gets here! A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm may still be possible from about midday on Friday through the night and into Saturday, but I think most of Friday and Saturday will be dry.

In lowering our rain chances, I also raised our temperature forecast by a couple degrees. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday and mid 70s on Saturday.

Sunday kicks off a string a warm weather that will last throughout next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for several days in a row. There is another chance of some scattered showers and storms Sunday and Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but mostly sunny skies return midweek.

