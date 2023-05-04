Several streets to be milled and paved in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Henderson say crews will begin milling streets and alleys the week of May 8 in preparation for patching, paving and repair projects.

They say work will be done over the next two to three weeks, but the schedule is subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

Officials say there could be temporary closures and delays during construction, and it may be best to avoid these streets where possible.

Here is a list of streets on the work list:

• 4th Street from North Alvasia Street to 3rd Street

• 5th Street from North Adams Street to North Ingram Street

• 12th Street from North Green Street to North Adams Street

• McKinley Street from Washington Street to 2nd Street ramp

• Barret Boulevard from U.S. 41 North to the end of pavement

• Crestview Drive from North Green Street to North Adams Street

• Dr. Anthony Brooks Boulevard from North Adams Street to North Ingram Street

• Dundee Drive from Killiecrankie Drive to Taransay Drive

• Glenshiel Way from Bannockburn Drive to Tavistock Way

• Hackberry Street from South Main Street to Bruce Street

• Heilman Avenue from 5th Street to end of pavement

• Paragon Drive at Old Corydon Road

• Taransay Drive from Dundee Drive to Kinmont Way

• Brenda Drive from Ilex Drive to Wilson Drive

• Peggy Drive from Country Drive to Wilson Drive

• Sutton Drive from Ilex Drive to Wilson Drive

• Atkinson Park from entry off North Elm Street to the skate park

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.