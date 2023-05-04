Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man had several shots fired at him during a road rage incident Wednesday.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. near Covert and Vann.
Police say the victim told them a driver in front of him was going really slowly.
As he went to pass him, he says the driver starting firing a gun.
The victim wasn’t hurt, but his car was hit twice.
So far, there have been no arrests.
