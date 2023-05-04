Birthday Club
Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to bomb threat at Daviess Co. High School

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to a bomb threat this week at Daviess County High School.

According to DCPS officials, the school’s front office received an automated call about a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say emergency services were alerted to respond to the threat, but after all students and staff were evacuated while law enforcement searched the school, no device was found.

DCPS officials say a student provided information to law enforcement that helped lead to a potential suspect, who was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

“It is important our community, including our students, realize the importance that we take these disruptions, and they will not be tolerated in DCPS and will be investigated to the fullest extent,” said Chief Gary Mattingly, lead officer for the DCPS Police Department.

The juvenile was taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with complicity to commit first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a Class D felony.

