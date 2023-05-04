Birthday Club
Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville

Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver has been cited after police say they ended up in wet concrete.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at Court and Third Streets.

Police say the driver went past several road closure signs, barricades, and even fencing, before driving through the wet concrete and getting stuck.

Officers say the driver was still in the car when they arrived.

The driver was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

A report was made for the contractors who were left to fix the damage, and redo the work they just finished.

