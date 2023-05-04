Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver has been cited after police say they ended up in wet concrete.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at Court and Third Streets.

Police say the driver went past several road closure signs, barricades, and even fencing, before driving through the wet concrete and getting stuck.

Officers say the driver was still in the car when they arrived.

The driver was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

A report was made for the contractors who were left to fix the damage, and redo the work they just finished.

