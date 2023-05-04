Birthday Club
Mount Vernon PD officer receives lifesaving award after saving teen

Levi Hoehn
Levi Hoehn(Mount Vernon Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department announced on Thursday that one of their officers has been awarded after saving a teenager.

According to a release, Officer Levi Hoehn was dispatched to a home in reference to a drug overdose.

Officials say when Hoehn arrived on scene, he found a 17-year-old lying face down not breathing.

Officer Hoehn began trying to revive the teen. Hoehn was able to help the juvenile breathe, but he was still not alert.

A release shows Hoehn administered a dose of Narcan and provided care until medics could arrive.

Because of his actions, Officer Hoehn was presented with the Lifesaving Award.

