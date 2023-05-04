Man accused of stealing children’s hospital donations arrested in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Hancock County say the burglary suspect they were looking for has been found and arrested.

Deputies say Trenton Thorpe broke into Thompson Tire in Lewisport on Monday night.

[Previous Story: Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect]

According to a social media post, Thorpe stole the donation board, meant for the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say Thorpe then came back later, and stole the businesses cash register.

Deputies say they found the donation board at Thorpes and Carie Robert’s home.

But the $3,000 that was on the board was not found.

Thorpe is facing several charges, including two counts of burglary.

Deputies say charges are coming for Roberts soon.

