Jury deliberating in hit and run death trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial of of a 17-year-old charged as an adult in a deadly hit and run.

The trial for Mateo Rodriguez started Wednesday, and around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, it was in the jury’s hands.

Rodriguez is charged in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.

In April 2022, police say he stole a car and ran over Schaefer at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue.

Rodriguez is charged with murder, robbery resulting in injury, and several other charges.

We’ll keep you updated.

