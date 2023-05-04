Birthday Club
Jennifer McCormick announces campaign for Indiana Governor

Jennifer McCormick
Jennifer McCormick(16 News Now)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jennifer McCormick says she has entered the race for Governor of Indiana.

According to a release, McCormick launched her campaign with a video highlighting her experience growing up in New Castle.

In 2016, McCormick was elected the 44th and last Indiana superintendent of public instruction, before the Indiana legislature changed the office to an appointed one.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are also in the running for Indiana Governor.

Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
