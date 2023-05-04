Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro

Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro
By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - First-time homeowners in Owensboro are receiving help from the city.

The Community Development Department is planning to build two new homes for low-income qualifying households in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.

The homes are planned to be built on the corner of Herr Avenue and Woodford Avenue, and the families who will move in have already been chosen.

”It’s a joy to have those families that need an opportunity you know they will get their own mortgage,” Community Development Director Abby Shelton said. “They will secure all that stuff, but we will sell them a subsidized home that is gonna be hopefully worry-free for a while for them.”

The next step in building the homes is to take bids for the construction process.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial

Latest News

Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer
Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Evansville patients, families react to trial showing positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
Evansville patients, families react to trial showing positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
EVSC celebrating 150 seniors joining the workforce after graduation
EVSC celebrating 150 seniors joining the workforce after graduation