Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - First-time homeowners in Owensboro are receiving help from the city.

The Community Development Department is planning to build two new homes for low-income qualifying households in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.

The homes are planned to be built on the corner of Herr Avenue and Woodford Avenue, and the families who will move in have already been chosen.

”It’s a joy to have those families that need an opportunity you know they will get their own mortgage,” Community Development Director Abby Shelton said. “They will secure all that stuff, but we will sell them a subsidized home that is gonna be hopefully worry-free for a while for them.”

The next step in building the homes is to take bids for the construction process.

