Health Dept. confirms tuberculosis case at McGary Middle School

McGary Middle School
McGary Middle School(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Parents at McGary Middle School in Evansville have been notified by the health department that there is an active case of tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a serious disease caused by germs that are spread from person to person through the air.

Health officials say TB usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, the kidneys, or the spine.

Health officials say it is common to have TB cases each year, but parents were notified since the case is someone at school.

Officials say they are working with the EVSC and school staff to test everyone who has been exposed.

Click here to read the letter sent to McGary Middle School families.

We have reached out to EVSC officials. They tell us they have no comment and referred us to the the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

