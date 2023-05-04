Former state trooper sentenced in arson, fraud & animal cruelty case

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Indiana State Police Trooper Jeremy Galloway will not spend time in prison, according to court records.

He was sentenced Thursday to four years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, but a suspended sentence.

He’ll have two years on home monitoring, the third year on probation, and last year on non-reporting probation.

As we reported, Galloway pleaded guilty to arson, fraud, and animal cruelty charges after setting fires at his Tell City home back in 2020 and killing his dogs.

[Previous Story: ISP Trooper arrested in connection to fire at Tell City home]

He was then arrested in 2021.

