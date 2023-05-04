Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former state trooper sentenced in arson, fraud & animal cruelty case

Jeremy Galloway
Jeremy Galloway(Perry Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Indiana State Police Trooper Jeremy Galloway will not spend time in prison, according to court records.

He was sentenced Thursday to four years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, but a suspended sentence.

He’ll have two years on home monitoring, the third year on probation, and last year on non-reporting probation.

As we reported, Galloway pleaded guilty to arson, fraud, and animal cruelty charges after setting fires at his Tell City home back in 2020 and killing his dogs.

[Previous Story: ISP Trooper arrested in connection to fire at Tell City home]

He was then arrested in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Rascher reacts to her Republican nomination win
Rascher wins Republican race for Evansville Mayor
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial begins for Evansville teen accused of deadly hit and run
EPD searching for suspect after man hit with baseball bat, robbed

Latest News

Several streets to be milled and paved in Henderson
Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville
Levi Hoehn
Mount Vernon PD officer receives lifesaving award after saving teen
Jennifer McCormick
Jennifer McCormick announces campaign for Indiana Governor