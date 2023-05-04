Food Trucks at Friedman Park slated to return on Thursday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Food Trucks at Friedman Park is making its return on Thursday.

The event will last from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A number of food trucks will be set up at the event, while the Castle High School Show Choir is also set to perform.

Some of the food trucks that will be attending include Paradise Pizza, Dawgs on the Ohio and Sassy Sweets Confections.

