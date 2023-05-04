Birthday Club
EVSC celebrating 150 seniors joining the workforce after graduation

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The end of the school year marks an exciting time for many students, especially seniors.

14 News went to an event on Thursday celebrating students heading straight into the workforce.

B.J. Watts, the director of OptIN, says since 2019, they have partnered with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to celebrate students deciding to sign and go directly into the workforce after graduation.

Watts says events like these allow students to celebrate all these students’ decisions equally, whether they’re going to be enlisted, enrolled or employed.

Harrison High School seniors like Urias Jose and others from across the district got the chance to publicly sign with one of more than 50 local businesses.

“I’ll be the first person in my family to graduate, so knowing that they are very proud of me is just the best,” said Jose. “It’s just the best I couldn’t ask for anything else”

Jose and 26 other seniors will start their post-grad life with jobs at Berry Global in Evansville.

Students could choose from companies like CenterPoint Energy, Deaconess and Parrish Consulting. The Regional Human Resource Director with Berry Global, Mary Reese, says all of the company partners are excited to give seniors these opportunities.

“Advanced manufacturing, students hear and think they know what that’s about but once they have that opportunity to learn more to engage with our companies it just allows for a better partnership and crew options for students,” said Reese.

Jose says Berry also went the extra mile and taught them other skills like how to open a bank account and save money.

Watts says the first year they hosted the career signing day in 2019, 31 students signed with one of seven businesses. He says he’s looking forward to seeing more students get opportunities like these through community partnerships.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

