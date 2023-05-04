Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Evansville

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a crash...
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch says the crash happened in front of Rural King on the 2300 block of East Morgan Avenue.

Our crew on scene reports the back of a white car was smashed and the front bumper is damaged.

EVSC officials say there were no injuries.

We will update this story once more information is available.

