Boil water advisory issued in McLean Co.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Livermore issued a boil water advisory on Thursday.
City officials say they are taking this precautionary measure due to a break in a water transmission line on Highway 138.
They say the advisory is only for customers who receive a water bill from the city of Livermore.
The advisory will be in place until further notice, officials say.
