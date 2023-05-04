Birthday Club
Boil water advisory issued in McLean Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Livermore issued a boil water advisory on Thursday.

City officials say they are taking this precautionary measure due to a break in a water transmission line on Highway 138.

They say the advisory is only for customers who receive a water bill from the city of Livermore.

The advisory will be in place until further notice, officials say.

