Bird flu detected in small flock out of Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says a small flock in Posey County has tested presumptive-positive for the H5 Avian Influenza Virus.

They say the virus was detected among the flock of 23 at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

Officials say the small flock was reported after significant death loss.

According to a release, samples are being forwarded to the national USDA lab for confirmatory testing.

Those results are expected in the next few days.

Reports show the birds are now in quarantine.

