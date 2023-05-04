Birthday Club
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Central City Police Department says 10 people have been arrested in an investigation concerning the mass distribution of fentanyl in Central City.

Law Enforcement in Muhlenberg County and Central City say those10 people have been convicted and sentenced for organized criminal activity.

Officials say this stems from a drug investigation back in February of 2021.

[Previous Story: 8 arrested on organized crime charges in Muhlenberg Co.]

Authorities say their investigation with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force started after they got multiple firearm theft reports.

Then, they say there were a lot of overdoses that involved fentanyl.

Officials say that led them to the arrest of Cameron Gish, Dakota Landrum, Dalton Mayes, Dalton Smith, and Destiny Keeling.

Authorities say they also arrested John Smith, Joseph Mcintosh, Trevor Gunn, William Fountain, and Zachary Ferguson.

Officials say all 10 have now been convicted of felony drug charges.

All of them will be held in the Kentucky State Penitentiary ranging from three to 16 years.

Their charges are all listed below.

  • Trevor Gunn

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, (2 Counts), and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for seven years for each count, to be served consecutively. And his sentence is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for 14 years.

  • John Smith

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for nine years.

  • Destiny Keeling

Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, fentanyl, first offense, and her punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for three years.

  • Dalton Smith

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for a term of eight years.

  • Cameron Gish

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for a term of five years.

  • Dakota Landrum

Engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary of 10 years.

  • William Fountain

Engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for 16 years.

  • Zachary Ferguson

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense, fentanyl, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for a term of five years, to be served concurrently with Muhlenberg Circuit Court

  • Dalton Mayes

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense, and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for six years.

  • Joseph McIntosh

Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, (2 Counts), and his punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for six years for each count, to be served consecutively. And his sentence is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for 14 years.

