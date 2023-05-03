Birthday Club
5/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Primary Day is over in Indiana and the votes are in.

We have the latest on several key races as candidates now look towards the November General Election.

In a 14 News update this morning, a missing baby that triggered an Amber Alert for many in the Tri-State has been found safe.

Police say they still looking for the suspect.

An Evansville teen charged with murder is scheduled to go to trial Wednesday.

Police saying it all stems from a deadly hit-and-run near East Franklin Street from April of 2022.

The Kentucky Derby is just three days away.

Now, officials with Churchill Downs and Louisville Police have released their security plans for this weekend’s activities.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Rascher wins Republican race for Evansville Mayor
Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State
5/3 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Peephole Bar and Grill reopening after 3 month closure
'Operation Fight Fentanyl' forum held in Henderson, KY on May 2nd, 2023.
