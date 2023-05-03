Warmer weather Thursday, rain returns Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and temperatures in the mid 60s made for a very pleasant afternoon across the Tri-State. We will fall back out of the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by early Thursday morning under clear, calm conditions.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, although clouds will start to roll in later in the afternoon and evening. Thursday will also be noticeably warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

Our skies will turn mostly cloudy Thursday night, and rain returns to the forecast Friday. I doubt Friday will be a total washout, but some scattered showers are likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. The clouds and the rain will drop our high temperatures a few degrees back into the mid to upper 60s.

The rain chances continue Friday night and may linger into Saturday morning, but I think most of the day Saturday will end up dry. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 70s.

Warmer weather kicks in to start next week with high temperatures in the lower 80s Sunday through Wednesday. However, scattered rain is also possible, mainly Monday and Tuesday, and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out Sunday or Wednesday either.

