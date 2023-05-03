Birthday Club
Trial to begin for Evansville teen accused of deadly hit and run

Trial to begin for Evansville teen accused of deadly hit and run
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a teenager accused of running over and killing a woman in Evansville is scheduled to start.

Court records show the trial of Mateo Rodriguez was supposed to start back in October, but was delayed after the defense filed a motion to vacate the trial date.

Rodriguez is charged in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.

Police say he stole a car and ran over Schaefer at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue.

That was in April of 2022.

Rodriguez is charged with murder, robbery resulting in injury, and several other charges.

