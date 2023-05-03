Birthday Club
Traveling Ky. Vietnam Wall coming to Owensboro this weekend

The memorial wall has the names of 1,108 Kentucky veterans who died in Vietnam
The memorial wall has the names of 1,108 Kentucky veterans who died in Vietnam(WSAZ/Emily Bennett)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall will be in Owensboro starting Friday afternoon.

Officials with the VFW tell us it will be escorted by Rolling Thunder at 3 p.m. to the VFW on the riverfront.

They say it will then be on display all weekend.

At 5:30 Sunday, there will be a ceremony that will include a playing of taps.

The wall includes the names of more than 1,105 Kentuckians who were killed in action, held as Prisoners of War, and those still Missing in Action from the Vietnam War.

This won’t be the wall’s first visit to Owensboro. It was at the Convention Center in July 2021.

