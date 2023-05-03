Sunny, Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and less breezy with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Tonight, clear skies as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s. Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold with low temps in the lower 50s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible but nothing severe.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.