Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny, Cool

Friday: Showers Return
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and less breezy with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Tonight, clear skies as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s.  Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold with low temps in the lower 50s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible but nothing severe.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped car at Governor and Franklin
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Rascher reacts to her Republican nomination win
Rascher wins Republican race for Evansville Mayor
Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State
Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State
Mariah Moore
Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail

Latest News

Warmer and less windy weather on the way
Warmer and less windy weather on the way
5/2 14 First Alert Sunrise
Warmer and less windy weather on the way
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
5/2 14 First Alert 11 a.m.