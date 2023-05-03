Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With property value assessment letters arriving across the state of Indiana, some homeowners have been expressing concerns.

“This is my 13th year in the Assessor’s Office. I have not seen this. I don’t know how far you would have to go back or who you’d have to talk to see the market that we’ve seen in the last two-and-a-half years,” says Vanderburgh County Assessor Bill Fluty.

He’s talking about the home market in Indiana. If you aren’t familiar with it, it’s surged, a lot.

According to Fluty, between 14% and 18% across Indiana to be exact.

Vanderburgh County Assessor Bill Fluty notes as the market for Indiana homes increases, people will continue to see big increases in the assessed value of property. Fluty says much of it stems from the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the rippling effects that came with it.

“There’s COVID, people at home needing more space, low-interest rates out there, and the buying,” explains Fluty, “and the uptick in materials.”

So while the assessor’s office is in charge of valuing properties, it’s not as though he and his team are looking to up your property taxes the following year.

“Those have driven those prices up, people are paying those prices, and we’re following the market,” says Fluty.

It’s because, in the Hoosier State, Indiana home assessment is based on the home market. As the prices of homes in your neighborhood go up, there’s a solid chance you will see an increase in your own property’s assessment.

What’s different, however, is how much that increase can vary.

14 News got ahold of one Evansville resident’s assessment.

Their previous assessment total was just over $272,000, but their newest one, valuing their property in 2022, is sitting at $315,000.

If the homeowner feels that it’s inaccurate, and their value didn’t jump almost $43,000 in one year, they have some recourse.

“File a 130,” says Fluty, “a 130 is a form to say, ‘hey, you’ve got it at X, and I believe it doesn’t represent market.’”

Fluty says the deadline is June 15. Fill out that Form 130 just to get the dialogue going between yourself and the assessor’s office.

Beyond that, it goes to a three-person board, the Property Tax Board of Appeals.

If you’re successful, they will make that correction before your property tax bill is sent next year.

That’s great for individuals, but with the market being as unprecedented as Fluty says it is, any real change to knocking down property values and taxes goes over their heads.

“As long as we’re a market value state, legislators may come in to play at some point in time where they can put things in that may be able to help taxpayers to mitigate that increase,” explains Fluty.

He says the money pulled in from property taxes goes straight back into the city for things like infrastructure, city employees’ salaries, and fire and police funding.

However, he also notes something like the Homestead Standard Deduction doesn’t increase with rising homestead assessments. For a change in the way taxes are capped for residents, or to switch up the system entirely, it would require intervention from state legislators.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.